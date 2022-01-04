‘Don’t look up’ hides an “erotic” easter egg that has gone unnoticed

Don’t look up does nothing but give to talk. The peculiar hyperbolic portrait of society that Adam McKay makes in the aforementioned film has raised all kinds of opinions and debates since its premiere on Netflix a few days before closing the year 2021. But Don’t look up It is not only making people talk because of the story it tells or the criticism it intends to make of society, but also because of the details it hides inside. One of the most striking is related to a peculiar telephone number that appears in the film.

The exact moment in which this can be seen on the screen is when Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) communicates to society that the Government of the United States, hand in hand with BASH (the technology company that appears in the film), has created a hotline so that those who need it can regain their peace of mind despite the circumstances (a comet that threatens to destroy the Earth). Specifically, this is what the character played by DiCaprio communicates in Don’t look up:

“Right now, millions of you have the same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, together with the United States government, has created a toll-free hotline to answer all your questions. And who knows: maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists can be that friend we all need to lean on in times of uncertainty. “

The phone number mentioned in Don’t look up is 1-800-532-4500. So far, everything in order. However, the funny thing is that if you dial that number in real life, it takes you to an erotic line.

It’s not the only ‘don’t look up’ wink

Don’t look up too hides a scene where the production team can be seen during filming. This moment went viral on TikTok, even reaching the eyes of Adam McKay himself, who confirmed on Twitter that it was something intentional.

Right now, Don't look up It is one of the most popular content on Netflix, as well as one of the films that are generating the most talk. Its cast includes actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet.