Does NASA’s Planetary Defense Office Really Exist?

An asteroid the size of Mount Everest is going to hit Earth in the next 6 months. The result will be, if no action is taken, the end of the world. With this discovery begins the Netflix movie, Don’t look up, in which a doctoral student played by Jennifer Lawrence and her professor Leonardo DiCaprio want to tell the world about the terrible find. They begin by informing the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) and, for this, they have the help of Teddy oglethorpe, the head of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, played by Rob Morgan.

Does this position exist in real life? Who would play the role of NASA scientist from Don’t look up? In the first place, the Planetary Defense Coordination Office is a reality and is in charge of detect potentially dangerous objects like asteroids or comets.

In addition, they work on technologies that could avoid the impact by diverting its path or destroying the object. Teddy Oglethorpe is the head of this office and his real life counterpart is Lindley johnson, a lieutenant colonel who even has an asteroid named after him.

The ‘Armageddon’ theory is also not valid in ‘Don’t look up’

Johnson read and reviewed a first draft of Don’t look up long before it was released on Netflix. In an interview with Time magazine, NASA’s planetary defense chief acknowledged that the film directed by Adam McKay has some inaccuracies such as the possibility that the asteroid is destroyed. The main reason is that when the object exploded, it would break into thousands of small pieces that could not be controlled either.

“Is hard to predict where all those pieces will go and it’s hard to make sure you’ve broken them into pieces small enough that Earth’s atmosphere can deal with them, “Johnson said. Armageddon and that, once again, it has been confirmed that it is not adequate.

