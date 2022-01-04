Do you have Amazon Prime? Get 9 free games in January; includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

If you buy a lot on Amazon Mexico, it is very likely that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. After all, the service gives you free shipping, access to Prime Video, and a ton of benefits, but did you know that one of them is that it gives you PC games at no extra charge? One of them is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The thing is, Prime Gaming games are already available in January. It is a selection of 9 varied games that you can download from today until the beginning of February. It is worth mentioning that most offers end on February 1, so be sure to redeem your games for those dates.

But what are the gifts? We leave you the complete list below, as well as the date on which the promotion will no longer be available:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – February 2

Total War: Warhammer – February 1st

World War Z: Afermath – February 7th

Farenheint: Indigo Prophecy Remastered – February 1st

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – February 1st

Abandon Ship – February 1st

Paper Beast Folded Edition – February 1st

In Other Waters – February 1st

Two Point Hospital – February 1st

Are you interested in any of these games?

It is important to mention that, in the case of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you will need an Origin account as you will receive a code to redeem it on that service. On the other hand, to claim Total War: Warhammer Y World War Z: Afertmath you will need an Epic Games Store account. The rest of the games are downloaded from Prime Gaming.

We remind you that here you can redeem your Prime Gaming games.

What did you think of these gifts? Are you going to claim any of them? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see everything Prime Gaming has to offer.

