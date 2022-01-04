Do not look up: Leonardo DiCaprio improvised emotional final phrase of the Netflix movie | Don’t look up | Adam Mckay | Jennifer Lawrence | Movies and series

Don’t look up He has been in the eye of the storm, either for his criticism of current society or for the cameos of the Peruvian actors André Silva and Ramón García. However, beyond the polarized opinions around it, many viewers recognize that the final scene moves away from dark comedy and into the thunderous and painful certainty of doing nothing in the face of disaster.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker