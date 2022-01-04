Directive fulfills the ‘wishes’ of Solari for the Closing 2022

The wise men They went ahead and showed off in Coapa. The directive of America fulfilled the wishes of his trainer, who this time will have no excuse to return with his magic the championship.

A few days before debuting in the Clausura 2022 Tournament in Coapa they are about to close the template that he will face the semester with two announced reinforcements and two more to be confirmed.

It is true that so far only the arrivals of Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos SantosHowever, it is only a matter of time before they report the hiring of the Mexican American, Alejandro Zendejas and from the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo.

An important sector of the fans is calling for the defense and forward to be strengthened, however, after the tournaments led by Santiago Solari, the analysis indicates that they only needed to improve internal competition in the midfield and an element that had depth at the extreme right, and in this market these requests were fulfilled.

The incorporations of Valdes Y Jona, They will improve the offense and defense of their midfield, making it stronger than it already was, and in the approach that the Argentine strategist usually uses, the midfield area is the one that had the most movements in the last tournament.

In the same sense, the defensive line can also be considered, since there were also many variants throughout the Opening 2021 testing different combinations between its central and lateral.

However, the statistics confirm that in this sector a modification is not necessary taking into account that they were the best defense of the championship.

Not so with the third of forwards, who were short on goals, but they know that, being a year World Cup, the Mexican Henry Martin and the colombian Roger Martinez they must respond with performances and goals if they want to be contemplated by their national teams, while Federico Viñas It urges you to wake up and not live off your first tournament to consolidate and continue to be part of the club.

