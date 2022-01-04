Diet and Exercise to avoid respiratory diseases











© Provided by Milenio

Young people prefer to lead a healthy lifestyle than to drink excessively alcoholic beverages.





The Mexican Institute of Social Security in Hidalgo, called on the population to prevent respiratory diseases during the winter season, Dr. Llurely Cristina Islas Téllez, epidemiologist of the Family Medical Unit of Tula, pointed out that during the cold season, consultations in health services increase, in relation to respiratory diseases, especially in children and adults over 65, as well as people with chronic diseases.

To avoid respiratory diseases recommended eat a healthy diet at regular times, drink plenty of unsweetened fluids, get plenty of rest, and exercise regularly.

Video: Ómicron, one of the fastest spreading viruses in history: experts (Dailymotion) Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Noted that smokers are a risk sector, because tobacco use weakens the body’s defense mechanismIn addition, smoke contains vaporized chemicals and small particles, including nicotine, oxidizing agents, and carbon monoxide.

Regarding Influenza, he indicated that it is one of the most common pathologies during the winter season, for which he recommended going to the spaces designated for vaccination against this disease, in order to avoid hospitalizations and even the risk of pediatric deaths in the case of minors.