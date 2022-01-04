Did Jimmy Fallon kiss Ariana Grande? Video generates rumors about ‘TV presenter and singer’

After a TikTok video went viral this week, a strange internet rumor suggested that singer Ariana Grande and TV host Jimmy Fallon had hooked up in the past. Since both celebrities are now married, and no Between them, it wasn’t long before the rumor spread like wildfire.

How did it all begin? A TikTok video, posted by user @ dearjane1, suggested that a singer and TV host had secretly dated, and people assumed he was talking about Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon. The video Jane shared on Christmas Day 2021 was titled ‘The A-List Singer & TV Host’s Little Secret?’ In the video, he depicted a rumor that was posted to his account by an anonymous internet user. The video said that the person in question was dating a “comedian” at the time. As a result, in the comment section of the video, people assumed that the scene portrayed involved Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande. Viewers also thought the video also referenced Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. From then on, there was no way to stop the unfounded rumor, despite the video not taking any names. The clip quickly amassed more than 880,000 views.

Who is @ DearJane1?

Ariana Grande on ‘The Tonight Show’ with host Jimmy Fallon (Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images)

Jane is a TikTok user with nearly 400,000 followers. She is used to sharing “unconfirmed stories and skits.” Usually he receives “tips” from anonymous Internet users on various celebrities and recreates the rumors. In the video, she claims that the insider was working in public relations on a famous talk show in 2018 when she began to notice that the host of the show invited a certain A-list singer as a guest very frequently.

The insider later claimed to have witnessed the singer and the talk show host kiss after they had walked backstage after a show. At that time, the informant was surprised because she thought that the singer was already romantically involved with a famous comedian. The narrator claims that they heard gossip from a co-worker that the two had been dealing, leading her to wonder if the singer and comedian were in an open relationship.

Pete Davison and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City (Photo by Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for MTV)

Since @ dearjane1 had been deliberately styled as Grande, including hair extensions, people who viewed the video got the impression that Grande was the “top-tier singer” who was being parodied. Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018, and Jimmy Fallon invited her on his talk show frequently during that period. If there was any truth to the rumor, Fallon would be deceiving as well, having been married since 2007. “I’m not sure about this one,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “But generally, the crazier they keep, the more likely it’s true, look what they think!” For now, there is absolutely no basis for these unfounded rumors, as both celebrities are known to be happily married and in love with their respective spouses. While Fallon is married to Nancy Juvonen and they are the parents of two children, Grande married Dalton Gomez last year.

TikToker had ‘exposed’ Anthony Ramos

This isn’t the first time Jane has gone viral for starting celebrity rumors. She caused quite a stir on the internet in November 2021 after hinting that actor Anthony Ramos had cheated on his girlfriend Jasmine Cephas Jones. Even after the video went viral, neither Anthony Ramos nor Jasmine Cephas Jones confirmed or denied the rumors.

