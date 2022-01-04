Diario Extra – Angelina Jolie leaves CR with her children and the Golden Girl arrives

Angelina Jolie and her children Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, aged 20 and 18, respectively, who entered the country on December 30, left Costa Rica last Sunday, January 2 of this new 2022, after spending New Year’s Eve with Costa Ricans. His departure was confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) after consulting DIARIO EXTRA.

BY HELICOPTER THROUGH LA FORTUNA

Angelina Jolie Voight, better known as Angelina Jolie, 46, passed through La Fortuna de San Carlos by helicopter with her children, according to an anonymous source who provided details to the People’s Newspaper.

“They arrived by plane at the El Tanque airport, from there they got off to take a helicopter that took them to a hotel,” he said.

They comment that this is the protocol with the majority of celebrities who visit the area and all this is done so as not to attract attention.

According to the same source, Angelina was very careful and with a very low profile. No photos were taken with anyone.

LA FORTUNA, FAMOUS MAGNET

It is not the first time that super celebrities have visited the area under this low profile mode and by helicopter. In 2014, singer and actress Beyoncé and her husband, famous music producer JZ, enjoyed the La Fortuna hot springs, even posting photos at the famous waterfall of the same name.

Others who visited this paradise in San Carlos were the American actor and musician Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith, in 2013, famous protagonists of the movie “After Earth” (After the earth), who were enchanted by the natural beauties of Costa Rica .

The Smiths were filming there, along with their production team, several scenes of the aforementioned tape and used different natural locations for the film.

Also in 2017, the super-influencer Kim Kardashian with her family left their traces in this area. They followed the same protocol of arriving by private helicopter to the area and it is said that they were left with their mouths open when they saw the Arenal volcano, the great attraction of this geographical area.

• In the last hours

PAULINA RUBIO IN SAN CARLOS

Another famous person who is walking around Costa Rica is the Mexican singer Paulina Rubio (“That man is mine”, “The last goodbye” and “With all but me”), apparently also in San Carlos, according to a photo on her Instagram . According to Migration, he entered the same day that Jolie left the country. Read more in the next digital and physical editions of DIARIO EXTRA.