David Granados, the Colombian who shines in Steven Spielberg’s new film | Snail show

David Granados, about to turn 30, has already met several goals in Hollywood, the film mecca, during the 8 years he has lived in the United States.

“A very important achievement was participating in Poss from FX, directed by Bryan Martin, where I did from the first season in all the scenes in the dance. In New York I had the opportunity to be at the Metropolitan Opera, which is one of the most valuable themes of opera in America. There I participated as a dancer in two productions ”, said David Granados.

He studied industrial engineering in Bogotá to please his parents. Parallel to his career, He signed up for how many acting and dance classes he saw. Finally, modeling led him to leave the country and live in the ‘Big Apple’.

During your stay in U.S he focused on studying to be an artist; not just any, but the best.

“I studied writing for librettos and acting, I also trained as a dancer”he commented.

David Granados works twice as hard, he is always attentive to opportunities; upon learning that they were looking for Latin talent for the film ‘West Side Story’ by Steven spielberg, until there it arrived.

“I auditioned in a group of 150 super talented artists and made it into the group. It was a blessing that really allowed me to fulfill a dream “added David Granados.

“My character is Hispanic, a musical person, and is part of an ensemble of artists who tell a story of forbidden love through music and dance,” he said.

When they touch him, dance. His performance in this New York film led him to live in Los Angeles, where he studied a series of job offers.

“Dreams come true when you work for them. If someone says no to you, that is something temporary and perfectly behind a no, there are a thousand yes ”, concluded David Granados.