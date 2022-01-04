Cruz Azul will seek to sign two more reinforcements

Blue Cross

he is not satisfied and wants more. After having closed five signings so far, the team of Juan Reynoso wants to make at least two more hires and thus, declare himself ready to fight for the title of Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022.

The Machine has added to its ranks players like Christian Tabó from Puebla, Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga of Girls, Charly rodriguez by Rayados and Erik Lira from Pumas. However, they have not yet rounded up their squad and before the imminent departure of Jonathan RodriguezThey are “obliged” to sign at least one striker but they are also looking for another player.

It might interest you: David Medrano announced what will happen to Cristian Pavón and Cruz Azul



Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos: Summary of the second leg of the Liga MX

The two reinforcements that Cruz Azul will seek

The striker they had in mind was Cristian Pavon. But nevertheless, David medrano He announced that due to the negotiations and the cost of the Argentine clause, it seems very difficult for them to close their arrival. That is why they have flipper to see Luciano Vietto, who for now is in the Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the possible arrival of Vietto or any other forward, in Blue Cross still have in mind Unai Bilbao. The contract of July Cesar Dominguez It is nearing completion and the Machine is already looking for a replacement. The still player of the Athletic San Luis is also in the crosshairs of America, so the cement manufacturers should think of a good offer.

Mexsport Unai Bilbao de San Luis

The arrival of a striker and a defender would round off the squad of Reynoso. That is how Blue Cross would start his way in the Closing 2022, looking to fight again for the title, after a tournament where they failed to be eliminated in the playoffs, when they lost to Striped.

It might interest you: They filter the details of the signing of Charly Rodríguez with Cruz Azul

