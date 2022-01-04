Cruz Azul | This is how La Machine would align in the Clausura 2022

The five reinforcements are outlined to be headlines in the celestial team led by the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

Before the imminent start of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, so I would align the Blue Cross already with the incorporation of his reinforcements: the defender Alejandro mayorga, the midfielders and the Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez Y Uriel Antuna, besides the forward Christian Tabó.

The goal will remain the responsibility of Jose de Jesus Corona who at 40 years of age will play his 26th tournament with the celestial team. Sebastian Jurado he will have to wait for his opportunity in the event of a suspension or injury to the starting goalkeeper.

The rearguard would begin with the Paraguayan Juan Escobar on the right side. The central defense would be shared by the also Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar and by Julius Caesar the Catita Domínguez. Alejandro mayorga, from Guadalajara, it would be the left side.

Midfield and forward

The media court would present two of the new additions. Erik Lira, fresh from the Pumas, will be in charge of containment work and will have the accompaniment of Carlos Rodriguez, bought at Monterrey, in more offensive tasks will be the Argentine Guillermo Pol Fernandez.

The offensive line would have Uriel antuna, arrived from Guadalajara, as extreme steering wheel for the right sector. Santiago Gimenez would assume the title as center forward and on the left side, the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, from Puebla, it would be the other extreme steering wheel.