Cruz Azul news: Cruz Azul makes the signings of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga official

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga are officially Cruz Azul players. Although both players had already posed with the colors and had made their first statements as celestial, it was until this Tuesday, January 4, that the capital team made their incorporation official as the second and third reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

“The CM had some setbacks, wow … FOR FINNNN. We ask you to make a surprised face with the presentation of our second reinforcement. Welcome to La Mquina, Uriel Antuna! “, He wrote the cement painting on his social networks.

The painting of the Noria welcomed the ‘Brujo’ with a video of some of the goals he has achieved with the Mexican soccer team. A signing that “responds” to the requests of the blue fans on social networks.

Hours later Cruz Azul also made official Alejandro Mayorga, with another video where he is seen wearing the shirt of Pumas, Necaxa and Chivas.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga join Christian Tab as official reinforcements; However, in the next few hours the officialization of the signings of Carlos Rodrguez and Erik Lira.

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against micron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Mexican Booster Vaccine: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?