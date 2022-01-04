Cristian Pavón tests positive for covid-19 and negotiations with Cruz Azul are delayed

Five signings have already signed their contract with Cruz Azul for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament: Christian Tabó, Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez. However, they will not be the only ones, since the board of directors is in the process of reinforcing two more positions: the central defender and the forward.

Considering that of the five mentioned, four of them are Mexican and only one foreigner, is that The top managers of the Machine have international quotas and are looking for defenders and “9” outside the country. The only rule? That they have experience in continental tournaments and that they want to come for the tenth.

Cristian Pavón is one of the internationals in which Cruz Azul set his eyes. The forward ends contract with Boca Juniors in June 2022 and is willing to join the team this year. It has been rumored that both clubs could barter, as Pol Fernández is available to return to the Xeneize store.

But nevertheless, Negotiations between the Machine and Kichan are momentarily paused, due to the player testing positive for COVID-19 after Christmas and New Years. For that reason, Pavón did not report on Boca’s first preseason day and is in mandatory isolation.

As reported by the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo of TUDN, “They report in Argentina that Cristian Pavón will be absent these days in Boca Juniors due to COVID. That could delay a lot of things. The negotiation goes very well between Cruz Azul and the player “. In summary, the signing has not fallen but it is behind schedule.