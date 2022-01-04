Cristian Pavón tested positive for Covid-19 while negotiating with La Maquina

On the return to the activity for the beginning of the Argentine League, Cristian Pavón, player of Boca Juniors what is on the agenda of Blue Cross, tested positive for Coronavirus what did the club Xeneize and its possible arrival to The Ferris Wheel You’ll have to wait.

The talented footballer of 25 years old is isolated at home, at the time he received a contractual offer from Blue Cross, which, according to sources close to the player revealed to RECORD that is close to accepting.

Pavón culminates its link with Mouth in June and does not plan to renew with the Xeneizes, so the cement supply has him expectantly. However, the next step after your recovery is to hope that Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors arrive as soon as possible to a Economic agreement.

In that sense, since Argentina point to financial compensation for the South American club, in addition to the possible return of Guillermo Fernandez.

TO ‘Pol‘He also has six months left on his contract with Blue Cross and your chances of renew are remoteWell, you know that in Argentina his name rings out loud and in Mouth they want to repatriate him yes or yes from the hand of Juan roman riquelme.

It is expected that Pavón green light to Machine to sit down to negotiate with Boca Juniors, While exceeds COVID-19.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LIGA MX: REINFORCED ITS COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR THE GRITA MEXICO TOURNAMENT CLOSING 2022