Cowboys must decide who to field against Eagles in Week 18

ARLINGTON – The Dallas cowboys they will have to decide if they will field the quarterback Dak prescott and the rest of their stars in the last game of the 17-game season against the Philadelphia Eagleswhen all they have at stake is playoff position.

The offense could use this moment to figure out what happened to the group that consistently produced 400 yards to kick off the 6-1 season and try to move past the inconsistencies that led them to 5-4 from that point.

Dak Prescott plans to play in Week 18, but Mike McCarthy may have other plans for his quarterback. Getty Images

The Cowboys (11-5) know what they have on their defense when they face another team that will be in the postseason for the second time in a row, the Eagles (9-7) on Saturday. They cannot dominate without causing loose balls.

There is a high probability that Dallas remain fourth seeded regardless of the result before Philadelphia, and will face the Arizona cardinals at home in two weeks in the wild card game, following the Cards’ 25-22 win at the AT&T Stadium.

“I plan to play,” he said. Prescott. “Point”.

Head coach Mike mccarthy He was not sure and said that he will wait at least a day to discuss it. The Eagles they are assured that they will not finish above sixth place and the duel that was advanced one day to prime time will be like a preseason game.

Unless the Cowboys look forward to building your way to the playoffs. It wouldn’t hurt to beat a team that has a winning record for the first time since Week 4.

“We keep moving in the right direction, whether we lost today or not,” said the defensive end. Randy gregory. “Philly It will be a difficult match, a rival of the National Conference and visiting. It’s going to have a postseason vibe for us. If we go out there and do what we have to do, we’ll make the playoffs on a good note. “

It works?

It seems that Prescott is more comfortable running after 15 months of suffering a terrible fracture to his right ankle and ending his season in 2020. Although this is indicative of the stagnant rushing game of Dallas, Prescott had a team-high 20 yards and helped continue the final two touchdown plays against Arizona.

What is not working?

The offensive line is not creating enough space for Ezekiel Elliott Y Tony pollard advance on the ground, even when they had the five starters back. Elliott he added 16 yards, his second-fewest in his six-year career. Elliott Y Pollard they added a total of 25 yards, the fewest of the season.