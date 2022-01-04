Cowboys mourn officials’ performance in loss to Cards

Numerous Dallas players accused of having to face Team Arizona and Team Zebras during their Week 17 loss

ARLINGTON – A couple of players from the Dallas cowboys felt they played against two opponents this Sunday: the Arizona cardinals and the officers.

The Cowboys they lost to the Cardinals by 25-22, they hurt their position in the seed for the playoffs, and were penalized 10 times for 88 yards by the team that directs Scott novak, including four penalties for holding the offense that denied two first-down conversion carries.

Multiple Dallas players complained about the zebras’ performance during their loss to Arizona. AP Photo

“We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” said the wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb. “The officers did not allow us to find a rhythm.”

Added the defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence: “I’m going to let the NFL take care of it. I know it is a possibility that we will see both teams in the playoffs. You know that the NFL you can sit down with your team, review the video, learn from your mistakes, and get better from it. “

It was the fourth time in the campaign that the Cowboys have had double digits of penalties, and the most since they had a 14-penalty, 166-yard outing against Las vegas raiders at Thanksgiving Day, when both teams complained about the work of the crew of Shawn hochuli.

“If you look around the league, it’s not the first time that happens,” warned the linebacker. Leighton Vander Esch. “There are other games around the league that have been dictated by, I don’t know if it’s incompetence or whatever, but it doesn’t make sense to me. I feel like it’s not difficult to fix that, especially if it’s so clear on the pitch and So obvious, why isn’t there anybody from above calling on the radio to say, ‘Hey, we have to correct that’? It’s not difficult. It’s just the ethics of the game, to get it right. Like, ‘Hey, you guys were wrong here. . Fix it. Here’s the right decision. ‘”

The owner and general manager Jerry jones He said he hoped there were tissues after seeing the team’s report on the squad of Novak, but he was not as critical of the officers as after the loss to the Raiders. The gang of Novak averaged 8.2 penalties per game, the second-highest total, behind only the team of Carl Cheffers (8.3), according to data from ESPN Stats & Information.

“This group marks a lot of dubious things,” he said. Jones, slowing down before clarifying, “They score a lot of penalties, and that was a big concern for us today.”

Said the head coach Mike mccarthy: “I think that the inconvenience of penalties, for us personally, was something that represented a challenge for us to overcome.”

The Cowboys were punished with four offensive penalties for holding, compared to only one against Cardinals, something that noticed the defensive line of Dallas.

“Playing against the officials, again, as usual, seems like a weekly occurrence,” he said. Randy gregory, who had a lively argument with an officer as he walked to the locker room at halftime. “We just have to focus and deal with it.”

Lawrence said he was given an offside penalty after the play clock had reached zero, but he and Vander esch were most upset by a fumble in the fourth quarter that was ruled a contact down, with the Cowboys down 25-22. Like the Cowboys They were out of calling times before the 2-minute break, were unable to challenge the play, although the replays appeared to be far from 100 percent certain that the play had been reversed.

“I just don’t understand how with the technology we have now, even if we don’t have time to ask or whatever, you can’t challenge a call and challenge it. It’s so obvious,” he explained. Vander esch. “Certain things are so obvious in games when the officials are messing it up, why don’t they fix it? It doesn’t make sense to me. It seems to me that we’re playing more against the officials than the other teams. It is what it is … They have been multiple instances this season. “

Dak prescott he was a bit more diplomatic.

“Yes, we will play against whoever. We will play against 11 and against the others, if necessary,” he said. Prescott. “I’ve gotten used to it, honestly. I don’t know if things have ever turned in our favor, but I can’t sit there crying about it. You just have to play your hand, and you try to get past those things and You don’t put yourself in that situation. So, we have to do a better job of not putting ourselves in those situations, and keeping them out of the game. “