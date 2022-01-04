Coutinho. From the most expensive signing of Barcelona to accepting to leave ‘gifted’

Editorial Mediotiempo

The most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona that will remain in the books as a fiasco who, apparently, has given up the dream of transcending in the Blaugrana club after four years plagued with injuries and low level. Thus, Philippe Coutinho would leave as soon as this January bound for the Premier League to “alleviate” the salary mass of the Blaugranas, who need a free quota to register the recently signed Ferran Torres.

Despite the enormous number of casualties due to injuries and COVID in Xavi Hernández’s staff, the truth is that the Spanish is the umpteenth coach who does not have Coutinho, who arrived at Barça in January 2018 in exchange for 135 million euros, the highest amount ever paid by the club in a signing with Ousmane Dembélé, another “firecracker” who is at the starting gate.

Where will Coutinho play in 2022?

According to the newspaper Sport, the Brazilian has asked his agent to find him accommodation in the Premier League, from where he came to Barcelona from Liverpool, a club with which he lived his best moments but from which he left with a rebellious attitude and a public distancing from Jürgen Klopp.

This is how it is aimed at Tottenham and Arsenal as the two most interested clubs in hiring him, but his high salary is one of the greatest obstacles, although -according to Sport– Both Barça and the midfielder have already sent the message to both institutions that they will provide all kinds of facilities, helping to pay the part of the token if the case arises.

So far in the 2021-2022 Season, Coutinho has only two goals in 14 games, 12 of those in LaLiga and the remaining two in the Champions League. Currently, the player is isolated at his home after being detected with coronavirus.