Clubs hid Covid-19 positives from Liga MX – Sniper

THEY WANTED TO SHOCK THEM

What a way to start the year. Our League Em Ex He has a hot potato in his hands, which is going to rise in temperature quickly and that has already brought the first problem: the infections raised the first rescheduling of a game for the Clausura that is about to start, the Tigres-Santos.

In the Doña Liga offices they are nervous about what is coming and are already preparing for the imminent new wave of infections in the country. With regard to the start of the tournament, they already anticipated the clubs that they can return at any time the capacity reductions in the stadiums and the increase in sanitary measures so as not to aggravate the situation.

And it goes that this year hits worse than the previous ones due to the relaxation of change of dates that forced the World Cup that is played this November and December; it’s tighter than ever reschedule games.

I only remind you that Doña Liga launched a protocol before the end of last year to avoid the excesses that are experienced today in the Spanish League, where there are teams that have to play with up to 15 casualties! Here are the rules in place: if you have seven to 10 positives, the day changes within the day, but with more infected footballers, you can already ask to be scheduled weeks later.

Let’s see how the hand comes in this start in terms of infections in the clubs, but it is a fact: cases that have been hiding for weeks are barely being uncovered, that is, the teams became gourds to notify the reality to the Em League Former.

DON’T BE FOOLED

Well, they told me that before the contagion outbreaks began to appear, that in Doña Liga they realized in time that there was a cat locked up with the reports sent by the clubs. It turns out that in recent months, health tests were uploaded to the system in which the members of the Em Ex League upload all the documents, but they began to detect that reports appeared in the press or by ear of the friend of the friend that did not match what reported, they realized they were plugging positives.

For example, the Devils of the chorizo ​​capital of the world. I reported to you a few weeks ago that there was an outbreak of five infected in the team, and then they played against Coyotes de Tlaxacala, and the last one, against Morelia, and today they assure me that there are at least 10 positives, with eight who are footballers, such as Sierra, García, Ian González, Chávez, and others. Now they are going against Pumas, let’s hope they put juveniles in and not water the bug, it would be irresponsible.

Well, to be certain, Doña Liga has already demanded that all teams must now do the virtual tests, that is, they must connect at the time of doing them and have control of each result, so that there is no cat locked up. Thanks to this change, reports such as Tigres and Santos have already come out, which will move the game. And so, wait for those who come. It’s going to get moved.

MILLIONETS WENT OUT AND ABUSED

I was left with the question of how the hell Pizarro had been arranged with StripedIf the royal club had sued Inter and it was not clear how they could agree to a transfer with the legal mess above, but, as (almost) always, I already found out and I will tell you.

It turns out that Monterrey had the upper hand in the lawsuit because the Miami club broke the FIFA rules when it negotiated with Rodolfo his departure to MLS, long before he had the six months of contract that establish the pamboleras rules of the world left. .

Well, with the possibility that they would return them, the people of Rayados played it as a crack: He put on the table to Inter that everything would be forgotten if they were returned, but that they should keep a percentage of the high salary they have the midfielder, who is one of the 10 highest paid in MLS. The leader is none other than my golden Carlitos Vela, who gets 6.3 gringo melonzazos a year with LAFC, followed by another country, Chicharous, who earns 6 million dollars with the Galaxy.

Pizarro is the eighth highest paid with a base salary of three million for the Greens, plus 300 thousand dollars in “compensation” that he will no longer see when he emigrates from the Florida squad. A few less sweets. So Rayados made Inter pay him more than half of what he earns and now he is going to play in the Sultana.

As if that were not enough, they told me that Inter was so happy with the arrangement that they established a relationship so that the figures of the royals who want to emigrate in the medium-term future, and who have plenty of them, have a preferential option to go to the Miami club. They came out smarter than beautiful.

THE NOVEL DOESN’T END

And don’t think that your interest in Alexis Vega is over. My friends from RECORD published that Chivas I had already put double his salary on the table for Gru, peeeeero, my royal ears explained to me that Monterrey offers him more than triple what he receives today! The player is still not convinced to continue in the Herd, in addition to already having the dispute alive between the representative, Alex López, and my Richie Peláez. So the novel is not over.

They assure me that Rayados has as a priority to give Vasco the best squad to show off in the World Cup, to remove the thorn of what Tigres achieved by reaching the Final, so they will do everything possible to get Vega out of Guadalajara as far as it will go. That is why there is the salary offer: 13 gringo melons to distribute in four years of contract. Triple what you earn today.

Remember that the transfer market is closed until February, but if Alexis plays a few minutes in this Clausura that is about to end, it is over. Will the royals make it?

MOVING OF DOÑA TELE

And on the way out, I tell you that with the beginning of the year come more changes in the structure of TUDN, whose strategy is to continue lowering costs without sacrificing the quality of its content.

One of the actions that are yet to be defined and the results of which will be heard is to relocate the people who continue to work in Miami, of all kinds, from talent to production, to bring them to Mexico City, where it will be much more. cheap operation. Just as you read it. At last they realized that the contents are generated in our country and having the base in the northern neighbor is too expensive, when you can do everything from here and with a much lower investment.

Let’s see how those who are used to living in that fantastic city in Florida take it; in addition, a cut will also come. All to keep fighting for the leadership of sports broadcasts in Mexico and among Spanish-speakers in the US. Make it the best decision.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TIGRES VS SANTOS, AT RISK OF BEING SUSPENDED FOR COVID-19.