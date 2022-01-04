Cinema Harvest 2021 – Notices Diary

For Benjamin Reyes

The following selection does not pretend to establish the best of the year, simply to review 10 of the films that have most impacted me when seen on the big screen throughout 2021, the year in which five distributors dominated 82% of Spanish screens imposing a cinema of mere evasion. Apart from that cinema there is another that well deserves our attention.

Mads Mikkelsen stars in ‘Another Round’. / GIVES

‘ANOTHER ROUND’ (Denmark), Thomas Vinterberg

Vinterberg offers a hymn to life, paradoxically, after the accidental death of his 19-year-old daughter. His response, to this dire event, is a free movie that talks about making your own decisions as opposed to the preset. Mads Mikkelsen is confirmed as one of the best interpreters in the world. It won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Poster of ‘Only the beasts’. / GIVES

‘ONLY THE BEASTS’ (France), Dominik Moll

A dry and forceful film, that until the hour of footage dislocates the viewer who does not know what the plot is about, following in the wake of the classic Blow-up. Film in which the worst face of the human being is shown and that plays the reversal of roles. Cinema that makes you think. For exquisite palates.

Image of ‘Lamb’, the premiere in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature film. / GIVES

3. ‘LAMB’

Jóhannsson’s debut feature is one of the most unexpected titles of the past year. Baffling. Their plot: a farmer couple adopting a lamb as their son is a metaphor that each viewer will interpret in their own way. There goes mine: nature claims what is hers. Diaphanous photography, which portrays beautiful natural landscapes. Sitges elevated it as the best fantastic film. Staggering final scene.

Paul Greengrass directs ‘Big World News’. / GIVES

Four. ‘NEWS FROM THE BIG WORLD’ (United States), Paul Greengrass

One of the great forgotten of 2021. Epic western that vindicates the classicism of Desert centaurs. Lucid reflection on barbarism and civilization. Tom Hanks, as almost always, is great.

Enrico Casarosa signs ‘Luca’, a Pixar film. / GIVES

‘LUCA’ (United States), Enrico Casarosa

Pixar in its purest form. Emotion, fantasy, illusion and humor are the ingredients that illuminate this animated film that uses as a plot excuse a fish-child who wants to discover the world and leave the protection of his parents to talk about overcoming irrational fears. A hymn to friendship.

Jane Campion has returned to directing with ‘The Power of the Dog’. / GIVES

6. ‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ (Australia), Jane Campion

After more than a decade of silence, the New Zealand filmmaker has returned to the path of cinema to offer a western contemporary, starring the immeasurable Benedict Cumberbatch and Kisrten Dunst. Rough and tragic film, which reflects on the new masculinities.

‘Titane’ won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. / GIVES

7. ‘TITANE’ (France), Julia Ducournau

The Palme d’Or in Cannes offers a review of the concept of the New Meat by David Cronenberg. His visual violence explodes in a clairvoyant message: gender does not exist, identity is built by each one. A film that leaves no one indifferent. Either you love it or you hate it.

Image of the protagonists of ‘The laws of the border’, by Daniel Monzón. / GIVES

‘THE LAWS OF THE BORDER’ (Spain), Daniel Monzón

Daniel Monzón recalls the quinqui cinema of Stray dogs from the late 70s. A successful update based on a bizarre love triangle and spectacular action scenes. The performance of Begoña Vargas stands out. The soundtrack includes the catchy theme Get On Your Knees from Los Canarios.

‘Belle’ is a film directed by Mamoru Hosoda. / GIVES

9. ‘BELLE’ (Japan), Mamoru Hosoda

One of the anime of the year that reflects on the digital age in which millions of people hide behind an avatar, a virtual mask. He tackles several themes brilliantly: superficiality, identity, child abuse or happiness. Great visual display. Emotional Hosoda received the Grand Honorary Award at the last Sitges festival thanks to titles such as The boy and the beast or Mirai, my little sister.

Image of ‘New order’, by Michel Franco. / GIVES

‘NEW ORDER ‘(Mexico), Michel Franco

Michel Franco’s cinema, the new enfant terrible of Mexican cinema, stick your finger in the wound. His sixth feature film delves into the great theme of current cinema: social inequality, and constitutes a warning, wrapped in celluloid, of what could happen not only in Mexico (where 60 million poor people live), but in all countries where the rise of the extreme right is creating an unflattering breeding ground (Spain included). A visceral portrait of an unhinged society, including shocking sequences.