Chris Hemsworth’s Trainer Reveals How To Get Away With New Years Resolutions Once And For All

This article on Chris Hemsworth was originally published in the German version of GQ.

Some aim to increase muscle mass, others want to lose weight … address the issue of fitness earlier in the year is a good first step to make a difference. Luke Zocchi, Thor actor’s personal trainer, Chris Hemsworth , has revealed to Forbes its Most valuable tips to stay in shape after New Years Eve.

You know what “it is important to set a specific fitness goal, because that will give you the guideline of how to design your workouts and your diet to achieve that goal, “he said, adding that he also it is important to be honest with yourself and ask yourself: “What motivates me to exercise?” By figuring out why, you can determine why resolution is so important to you, and that often leads to consistency. ”

Take small steps

It is regular exercise, in particular, what many fail to do in the new year. Therefore, the physical trainer advises set small intermediate goals. “Reaching these small milestones keeps you motivated because you see yourself improving, even if you don’t see the results in front of you. It also reminds you that you will reach your goal, step by step. Not everything is instantaneous, “he said, adding that sometimes you can’t see progress immediately. Therefore, a diary and a photo album are also useful to take into account what has already been achieved, he said.

“Write down your goals and put them in a place where you can see them every day”, recommends Zocchi. “This serves as a little reminder on those days when you don’t feel like exercising or just want to diet,” explains the personal trainer. Especially at the beginning, do not have to complicate the training too much or do too many exercises. The most important are realistic goals and a workout that you would like to maintain for longer than a few weeks.. “Don’t be afraid to try new things, but remember that consistency is key. Even if it’s just one walk a day, consistency will always help you reach your goal.”

Don’t exercise alone

The fitness expert also advises find a gym buddy. “If you then have someone who trains as hard or even more, that will certainly motivate you to do the same with him or her.” However, you have to focus on your own body, he says. Because you always have to take signs like pain or exhaustion seriously. Otherwise, a setback could negatively impact your training goal.

In addition, the following applies: do not compare yourself with the physical form of others. “Nobody will achieve the same results as you in the same time. So do not stick to the path of others, but to your own,” advises the professional.

Fitness should still be fun

But nevertheless, an especially important tip is to keep the fun in exercise. “Don’t forget to have fun! If you don’t enjoy the process, what’s the use?” Says Zocchi. “If exercise becomes a chore, it is less likely to stick, because nobody likes to do homework.”

