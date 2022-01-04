Chris Hemsworth is excited to read the letter that his son Tristan has dedicated to him

Chris Hemsworth may be one of the world’s best known actors for playing Thor, but the best role of his life is that of father. The Marvel superhero has shared a letter that his son wrote to him at school and of which he could not be more proud. One of the twins, Six-year-old Tristan, has written in class that goes like this: “My special friend is dad, together we go to the pool (together). They make me feel happy” . Elsa Pataky’s husband has shared this letter with an emotional emoji with tears and a red heart.

-The tender moment when Tristan sneaks into an interview with Chris Hemsworth

VIEW GALLERY





“Your dad is Thor, how could I not make you happy”, one of his fans answers, while others ask: “Why is your writing better than mine? The truth is that the presentation and good calligraphy of Elsa Pataky’s son stand out, which he has received very good grade from your teacher.

One of the things Tristan likes to do the most is swimming with his father in the pool they have in his fabulous Broken Head mansion near Byron Bay. Between filming and filming, Chris spends all his free time with his family and it is common to see him go on excursions with his children, play golf, surf or have fun with them in the privacy of his home. The interpreter of Men in Black He has come to confess that after being a father his priorities have changed: “Some of my roles have suffered, because having children is more important to me. There are definitely a couple of movies that I could have put more energy into, but I was like, ‘no, I prefer to be with my children ‘”, confessed in the magazine GQ Australia.

-ANDhe son of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, a 6-year-old ‘cowboy’ who gallops even without hands

VIEW GALLERY







VIEW GALLERY







Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have three children who are their weakness: India Rose, eight, and the honeymooners Sasha and Tristan, six. In fact, they do not leave them even when they are filming. One of the conditions of the couple is that one of the two can be at home taking care of them while the other is working. This time they couldn’t have it easier. Both shoot their respective films in Australia. The Spanish actress participates in Carmen, Benjamin Millepied’s debut feature, Natalie Portman’s husband, while the Australian actor shoots Thor: Love and Thunder at the Fox Studios in Sydney.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworh are a very close family. After days of incessant rumors, the singer of Snakes in the plane denied in HELLO! That there was no crisis in his marriage and called this news “inventions” because, he says, they are better than ever, having celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary in December. Last Valentine’s Day the couple dedicated romantic messages of love in which they said. “Always and Forever”.

Loading the player …

Elsa Pataky congratulates Chris Hemsworth’s mother on her 60th birthday and … they look like sisters!







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.