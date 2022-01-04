Chris Hemsworth donates a truck full of medical instruments

Chris Hemsworth has returned to show its side more solidary with this important donation to a small medical center in New South Wales, Australia.

The implication of Chris Hemsworth with the welfare of his country is known to all. The actor did not hesitate for a moment to join the people who were making financial contributions to put an end to the fires that almost destroyed Australia at the beginning of last year; and, again, he has shown his side more committed to his land and the Australians with a donation that they will never forget in a small town in New South Wales (Australia).

Rachael Kliendienst, who works as a clinical coordinator for the Armajun Aboriginal Health Service, has been the one to share on her Facebook account the news that “a lovely man named Harry came into our clinic asking for the manager.” This person appeared at the center on behalf of Hemsworth to report that the actor, along with National Geographic, had sent a truck full of medical supplies they wanted to donate. “Turns out it was [Harry] Sent by Chris Hemsworth and the National Geographic team to find a worthy little clinic that could benefit and Harry found us, “writes the coordinator.

This generous gesture by the Australian is framed in a project called ‘Limitless’ that he has developed with National Geographic and in which Hemsworth is shown “embarking on an epic mission to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight against aging and every stage of life “.

Rachael explains that when she accompanied Harry to see what the truck kept, she couldn’t believe it: “I walked towards a truck full of things … I had to hold on to the side of the truck to literally hold myself.” The truck contained an electric bed, a stainless steel medical cart, an X-ray light, thermometers, a height and weight machine, and an observation stool.

“Stop by at any time and I’ll be happy to share stories about what my amazing staff have accomplished and what your generous support has done to help continue to do the great work they do for our community” was the final message Kliendienst released. Chris Hemsworth.

