Chivas could face a legal process for a relationship from Jorge Vergara’s past

Chivas de Guadalajara it is lagging behind in this pass market. The Guadalajara team has been prevented from making large signings that return the illusion to a fans disenchanted by the performance of the team in recent tournaments while their most direct rivals increasingly look better armed a few days after starting the championship.

However, and according to information published by El Universal Deportes, one of the reasons for this reluctance to spend on transfer issues is due to a legal process that the club would be about to initiate with. Angelica Fuentes, ex-wife of the former president of the institution, Jorge Vergara.

“It has transpired that Angélica Fuentes would think of starting a legal process to request, via the courts, that her two daughters (product of the marriage with Jorge Vergara), have what corresponds to them in accordance with the law, including the Chivas brand (and everything related to it such as stadium, facilities, etc.) “, part of the published information is read.

Fuentes and Vergara got married in 2008. As a result of that relationship, Valentina Vergara Fuentes and María Ignacia Vergara Fuentes were born, the two daughters of the ex-president for whom Vergara’s ex-wife would ask for part of the herd’s inheritance. This couple signed their divorce seven years after the marriage.

Already in 2020 Fuentes threatened that he would start the legal process for the inheritance of his two daughters. Angélica Fuentes was former executive director of Omnilife and is a recognized businesswoman in the business world having been the director of Grupo Imperial, considered the most important company in northern Mexico.