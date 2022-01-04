Chinese video pokes fun at western Huawei fears

Screenshot : Xinhua / Twitter

Chinese state media Xinhua published a parody video in English on Tuesday that points to the fears of the United States and Britain about the tech giant Huawei. And it’s one of those things that is both extremely awkward and incredibly fascinating.

The video, which was posted on Twitter Y Youtube, features two British intelligence agent characters trying to parody James Bond, along with some Wayne’s World catchphrases, just in case.

In the video, the two intelligence agents are in a castle to receive instructions from “M”, who has a new “top priority” for Western spies. The male agent, known as James Pond (get him?), Speculated that perhaps Julian Assange may have escaped from prison or that Edward Snowden has been arrested.

While they wait, one of the agents casually talks about the espionage of the National Security Agency. He also mentions that “China” has advanced propaganda capabilities, something the US was actually revealed to have done during a reveal when he flipped over a folder to reveal the letters “USA.”

Screenshot : Xinhua / Twitter

The spy character Pond also keeps saying “exSQUEEZEme,” which was a catchphrase for the SNL character Wayne Campbell in the Wayne’s World movies of the 1990s. It is unclear why the spy character keeps saying a catchphrase from 30 years ago. , but Mike Myers, who was also in the movies of Austin powers, a parody of the James Bond movies, plays Wayne. Maybe the producers of this video got confused and thought Austin Powers says “exSQUEEZEme” too? Plus it says “Yabba Dabba Doo” at one point, Fred Flintstone’s catchphrase, so who knows? Everything is extremely confusing.

When the agents finally speak to “M,” he tells James Pond not to buy a Huawei phone. When Pond asks why, he discovers that they have been spying on him.

“So why not Huawei?” James Pond asks, before learning of Americans’ concerns about back doors. But the other agent, known as 0.06, reveals that there is no real backdoor evidence and that it is all a sinister propaganda campaign run by Western intelligence agencies.

Huawei has come under fire from Western governments who believe the company’s technology could be compromised by the Chinese government. US authorities have been light on the details of how China would, in theory, instigate an attack on the US communications infrastructure, but last month there were reports that Chinese spies successfully penetrated Australian networks in 2012 using an update from Huawei software, based on Bloomberg News. It’s the kind of claim that’s incredibly difficult to independently confirm, of course.

At the end of the video, both agents receive CIA certified phones, which obviously have microphones. You really have to watch the video To appreciate how strained and strange it all is.

China clearly sees the hypocrisy of technology espionage as a weak point for the United States in the New Cold War. In February 2019, a Huawei executive made a similar line of attack at Mobile World Congress, pointing to Edward Snowden’s revelations as a reason not to believe US authorities when it comes to espionage accusations.

The English-language propaganda of Chinese state media has become increasingly bizarre in recent years. In May 2020, Xinhua released a cartoon character named Terry-cotta to counter claims that China was stockpiling PPE near the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. And Xinhua has more recently released rap videos about American hypocrisy.

No one knows what 2022 holds for the New Cold War between the US and China, but if today’s launch is any guide, we can probably bet it will be full of strange propaganda videos.