Chevrolet Tracker will cross the Atlantic and for the first time, will arrive in Europe

The compact SUV of the bowtie, Chevrolet Tracker will hit the European market this year aiming for high popularity.

Opening new directions was one of the purposes of Chevrolet tracker for this 2022. The vehicle that until now was only sold in America and China it will finally reach the old continent where commercial success is foretold, or that is the vision of the brand.

Currently produced in Brazil, it supplies the countries of the region with the current third generation model which debuted in 2020 and brought a Turbo engine as the main novelty. Meanwhile in the USA the Tracker of the previous generation.

There the vehicle will no longer be updated as it is expected that only sold until 2023 and then be replaced by an electric SUV. In what has to do with China, it is manufactured there by a joint company SAIC-GM and its last update was December 2021.

What will the Chevrolet Tracker be like in Europe?

The announcement of the launch of Chevrolet Tracker in Europe was spread with just a few data and specifications with which the vehicle will be sold there. The compact SUV will be built at GM’s plant in Asaka, Uzbekistan.

Given this location, it is important to say that this model will focus on the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Europe that focus on the westernmost part of this continent. Even Chevrolet Tracker does not enter the European Union.

In terms of safety equipment, the European Tracker will have functions such as Stability control, multiple airbags and lane departure alert. In addition to LED headlights, cruise control and integrated navigator.

It will be offered with a single powertrain that includes a 1.0-liter Turbo engine from 125 hp of power connected to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. This is a smaller engine than the 1.2-liter Turbo from 132 hp sold in Colombia.

ALSO READ: Chevrolet Tracker is now more powerful – 180 hp Turbo 1.5, China only

Jessica Paola Vera García.



