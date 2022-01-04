Charly Rodríguez passed exams with Cruz Azul and signed his contract

Midfielder Carlos Rodríguez signed a contract that will link him with Cruz Azul for the next four years

MEXICO — Charly rodriguez lived his first day as a player of Blue Cross after arriving last night at CDMX. The player appeared on Monday for medical examinations at a capital hospital where he had no problem passing them satisfactorily. Later, he left the hospital accompanied by personnel from the institution.

After finishing the physical tests, Rodriguez He went to La Noria in a 15-minute journey to enter the club for the first time and sign his contract as a new celestial player. The link that the Monterrey youth squad signed will link him with the Celestes for the next 4 years, unless there is a sale prior to that period of time.

Charly Rodríguez, upon his arrival in CDMX to join Cruz Azul. ESPN

It is expected that this Tuesday Charly rodriguez like Erik Lira have their first training under the orders of Juan Reynoso; Both elements come from having activity with their previous clubs and they will have no problem participating next Saturday in the game against the Xolos de Tijuana, if the technician of La Maquina so decides.

Precisely, this Monday was the first time that the five reinforcements of Blue Cross They stepped on La Noria. Rodríguez and Lira did it to sign a contract while Christian Tabó, Alejandro mayorga Y Uriel antuna They have already been working for several days with the rest of their colleagues.

In the case of Antuna, the player reported to training on Monday, after the birth of his son. The former Chivas player was seen in a very good mood upon leaving the club where he had time to attend to the fans gathered on the outskirts of the heavenly venue.

On the other hand, Santiago Gimenez He did not train at the same level as the team, as the striker had suffered calf muscle discomfort since last Friday during the friendly match against Pumas and continues to recover.

So far, the player has not been ruled out for the duel against Tijuana on Saturday, but his evolution will be measured in the coming days to see if he will be physically ready for the first match of the tournament.