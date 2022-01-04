CFDI cancellation cases

Now the cancellation scheme of these vouchers provides that the reason for this must be indicated

On November 12, 2021, the tax reform for fiscal year 2022 was published in the DOF, in which various changes are contemplated in terms of CFDI, one of the most relevant being the obligation on the part of the taxpayer to indicate the reason for the cancellation. of the vouchers.



Rule 2.7.1.34 of the RMISC indicates the cancellation procedure, which highlights that the CFDI recipient must accept the cancellation request through the SAT portal (with some exceptions provided in rule 2.7.1.35.).

Under this premise, the CFDI that you wish to cancel and for which acceptance by the recipient is not required must follow the following scheme:

Now, when acceptance by the receiver is required for said operation, the following will be followed:



As can be seen, the procedure is similar to that of fiscal year 2021; with the only modification that for this year it is necessary to indicate the reason for cancellation.

Considering the four reasons for the cancellation of the CFDI, these apply in the following cases:

Cancellation type

Moment in which it is presented

“01” Receipt issued with errors regarding

When the generated invoice contains an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any other data, so it must be reissued. In this case, the invoice is first replaced and when cancellation is requested, the folio of the invoice that replaces the canceled one is incorporated.

“02” Voucher issued with unrelated errors

When the generated invoice contains an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any other data and it is not required to relate to another generated invoice

“03” The operation was not carried out

When an operation was billed that does not materialize

“04” Nominative operation related in the global invoice

When a sale is included in the global invoice for operations with the general public and after that, the client requests his nominative invoice, which leads to cancel the global invoice and reissue it, as well as generate the nominative invoice to the customer



It should be noted that according to the reform, the respective cancellations must also be documented and that they can only be made in the year in which they are issued.