CD Projekt RED also wants to join the list of companies that offer us gifts for the holidays, and probably also for the recent premiere of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix. CD Projekt RED gives away new content from the Witcher via GOG, your digital store.

In this case, they will not give away any of the games in the saga, but we will be able to obtain a huge amount of video and art high quality of the entire trilogy, which will delight all fans of the saga. This pack has been baptized as The Witcher Goodies Collection.

CD Projekt reaffirms release date for next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3

The The Witcher Goodies Collection contains all of the following:

Video Game Show – The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Concert (720p)

: Wild Hunt Concert (720p) Video Game Show – The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Concert (Dvd)

: Wild Hunt Concert (Dvd) Video Game Show – The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)

: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p) Video Game Show – The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Concert (4K)

: Wild Hunt Concert (4K) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Goodie Pack

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Goodie Pack Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Goodie Pack

The Witcher Tales – Goodie Pack The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Polish)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Polish) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (French)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (French) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Spanish)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Spanish) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Italian)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Italian) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Russian)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Russian) The witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (German)

: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (German) The witcher : Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1)

: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1) The witcher : Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2)

: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2) The witcher 2 : Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1)

: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1) The witcher two : Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2)

: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2) The witcher 2 : Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Wallpapers Gwent Cards Backs (Winter Sale 2021)

: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Wallpapers Gwent Cards Backs (Winter Sale 2021) Gwent Cards Arts (Winter Sale 2021)

Cards Arts (Winter Sale 2021) Emoji Art (Winter Sale 2021)

The witcher Old World Art (Winter Sale 2021)

Old World Art (Winter Sale 2021) Manga Art (Winter Sale 2021)

Season 2 of The Witcher is now available on Netflix.