Britney Spears gets engaged to Sam Asghari; show off your ring in networks

It was through a music video that the magic began for Britney Spears, which today became a marriage proposal by her boyfriend Sam asghariTherefore, both showed it off on their social networks this Sunday.

In an interview with Forbes conducted long ago, Asghari shared how Britney herself was the one who chose him to appear in her video “Slumber party”, Which was launched in 2016 by the hand of Tinashe.

In the video, Britney arrives at a mansion where she meets Asghari. From there, the couple began a journey in the real world, which over time became evident on social networks, as both Britney and Sam share photos or videos of their moments together.

The news of their engagement also comes shortly after Jean spears, Britney’s father, will renounce his legal guardianship, which he had since 2008, when, after a hard period of mental health for the singer, her father took control of his life, his work and his fortune.

In these thirteen years, the singer had already tried in 2020 to withdraw her father’s guardianship and have it granted to the Bessemer Trust. However, the request was rejected.

During a virtual hearing in June of this year, Britney stated that she considered the guardianship of his father, that her wishes were to get married, to be a mother again, but she had an IUD that could not be removed due to this situation and, above all, that she could not have control of her own life at the age of 39.

Earlier this year, The New York Times put out a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears”, which motivated the movement in networks called #FreeBritney, in which various personalities and even celebrities asked to free her from the abusive situation in which she was. In August of this year, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, resigned from guardianship, which means that it would be someone else who is in charge, but that also opens up new possibilities for her life, such as getting married and performing. the plans she wanted for this moment in her life.

Her boyfriend had also shown support for his girlfriend and rejection of her father’s dealings.

“In my opinion he’s a complete idiot,” she said in an Instagram story in which, firmly, she said that she could not have respect for someone who had put so many obstacles in their relationship. After this news, the singer has published various images on her Instagram account where she apparently gives her position.

Among the famous personalities who supported Britney are Cher and Bella Thorne.

This Sunday, Britney appears on her Instagram account in several clips showing off her engagement ring with her now fiancé, while he published a photo in which she shows off Britney’s hand wearing the ring, one more sign of the freedom that begins to feel the artist.

