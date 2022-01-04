Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are more in love every day

Britney Spears’s fiancé, Sam asghari, He talked about how the relationship with the singer is, since they got engaged.

Asghari told everything in a new interview with “Hollywood Life” magazine.

The two have been together for more than four years, and each day more and more in love, and Sam commented that the relationship has always been strong, fellowship, friendship, sharing many things in common and a lot of respect above all, it is read in La Botana.

On the activities they love to do together, he said: “We love to ride horses. exercise so much fun and a great way to bond, and also a great show to do together anyway. (Laughs) Horses are animals majestic. They are so big and so peaceful at the same time. “

About the arrival of a puppy recently to their lives, Sam said:

“The puppy I recently won was a surprise to me fiancee. I thought we needed a bigger dog that was a protective and i love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is very pretty ”, he pointed out.

The 27-year-old actor and model also spoke about whether they will share content from their wedding on social media:

“I like to keep my personal life private and at the same time I want to highlight and share some of the incredible moments with my fans and fans,” explained Sam Asghari.

On where he sees himself five to ten years from now, Sam expressed: “Where would I love to be five to ten years from now? When it comes to me race, I do not have humble goals and the sky is the limit, so do not expect less. I’ll be reaching for the stars We will get there. With a lot of work and preparation and many sleepless nights, we will arrive ”, he concluded.

