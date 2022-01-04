Billie Eilish’s mother becomes the inspiration for her new haircut | Fashion and Beauty

It is clear that Billie eilish sweeps each and every one of his posts on Instagram. Be it the announcement of a professional project, a list of songs or even a black photo. The artist has her followers completely conquered.

She has also shown that makeovers have become her favorite hobby lately. And not only that, but they all look great on you.

If a few months ago she surprised with a Dolly Parton hairstyle, now Billie has taken her mother as inspiration for her new change. The singer has taken the scissors and has cut a good piece of her blonde hair to become a drop of water from her creator.

“Like my mom,” he says in one of his latest posts on Instagram. There is no doubt that they bear an incredible resemblance, although it also happens with his brother Finneas. This is genetics!

As we mentioned in previous lines, Billie triumphs with all her publications on social networks and this occasion was not going to be less. “Your hair hits you a lot”, “Can I kiss you?” and “Linda” are some of the compliments that the singer has earned in the responses. There is no denying: how cute this girl is always.

In terms of music, our protagonist has become the benchmark for many other artists who are playing on the charts. An example is that of Maneskin, the Italian band that, after succeeding with Beggin, now he has dared with a version of Bury a Friend, Billie’s hit.

One of his latest projects is Happier Than Ever, the album with which he has shown to have developed great maturity in his career in music. Yes indeed. It remains faithful to the sounds that have made it popular, although it does not close to new rhythms. We could say that it is his most powerful work.

Such has been (and is) Eilish’s success that she is on the list of the highest paid artists during the pandemic. A pandemic that has been led by the consumption of streaming music. The singer has generated more than $ 32 million internationally thanks to listening to her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Billie Eilish is unstoppable.