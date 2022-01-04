Billie Eilish was secretly a redhead for a week

We know that Billie eilish is about to venture into a new musical journey when the performer he changes his ‘look’ and dyes his hair. A characteristic feature that the 20-year-old artist managed to make viral when in 2019 she rose to fame with the global hit ‘Bad Guy’, a time in which she championed a famous cut neon green mullet and black. As she herself admitted last year, this hair color would have become so popular that it literally prevented her from going anywhere and going unnoticed. Thus, at the beginning of 2021 he gave a 180 degree turn to his hair and opted for a blonde tint that began the musical era ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Now, in 2022, opt for a more restrained and discreet dark brown shade that we already saw a few weeks ago in a sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’. Apparently, the change from blonde to chestnut would have been carried out at the end of November, although in the middle of this bridge of color I would have opted for a successful redhead who never got to show. As she herself published last Monday, this red color would only have lasted a week and, apparently, she was not photographed with this ‘look’ that she now shows fleetingly.

“[El 22 de noviembre] I took off the blonde and went to the redhead for a week lol “

@billieeilishInstagram

The thousand and one changes of Eilish

It was precisely the chameleon of it that captivated part of its wide fan base, who soon saw a generation Z fashion icon in Eilish. A reference that shines for its naturalness, to the point that a few months ago it recognized having walked for weeks in front of the cameras in a wig she had ordered from Amazon, something she would have done to “gradually get back to her old blonde ‘look’.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Likewise, recently the creator of ‘All I Ever Wanted’ became news again by openly verbalizing what porn meant to her in her first steps in sexuality. “As a woman, I think pornography is shameful. To be honest, I used to watch a lot of porn before. I started watching it when I was 11 and I think it really destroyed my brain. I feel totally hurt for having been exposed to so much pornography. ” These words were worth a long-lived ‘trending topic’ on Twitter. Now we look forward to it becoming a trend again, but due to a musical news that makes us happy in 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io