Billie Eilish: life lessons she has given to the world – El Sol de México

Billie Eilish rose to fame when she was only 13 years old thanks to her single “Ocean Eyes” and since his first studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, popularity and international recognition have not left her at any time.

The above could be an ideal scenario for anyone, however, For the singer, fame has not been an easy thing her life has been full of complications that, although at times it has reached critical points, it has also strengthened her, making her an example for the youth thanks to the great life lessons she has left in the world.

Talk about mental health

In an interview for Rolling Stones magazine, The artist revealed that from a very young age she has suffered from anxiety and has had to deal with an early diagnosis of Tourette syndrome.

The disease is a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by the fact that the person makes unusual movements or sounds, called tics, and has little or no control over them.

He also confessed to having gone through strong panic attacks, That led her to tipping points where life was too much for her, yet over time she learned that she needed help, not just from her family and friends, but from a professional.

The above led her to stand out the importance of mental health and with it, the message that he now gives to his followers not to remain silent and always deal with their problems at the hands of a specialist.

Self love and self esteem

Eilish also shared that she suffered from body dysmorphia, so the insecurities about her body came from an early age and with it the complexes that even led to not wanting to look at yourself in a mirror and to wear loose-fitting, oversized clothing to cover her body imperfections.

Over time, her complexes have diminished to such an extent that the singer agreed to appear on the cover of the British edition of Vogue magazine and posed for the first time in outfits that made her figure show off giving the message that in the end “it’s all about what makes you feel good.”

Lesson that was well received by his fans because now Billie has made it clear that self love It is what in the end will give you what you need to make you feel good about yourself, facing your complexes and leaving aside what others say.

Happiness is possible

Now 19 years old, the interpreter finds herself at a time in her life, in which, thanks to her therapy and the support of her family and friends, she has understood how important it is not to remain silent about what one is going through or suffering.

According to the singer “the fact of talking about it, seeking help and working on yourself is what will make you move forward”, a lesson that since the premiere of his new material “Happier than Ever” he has shared with his thousands of followers, hence the name of the album.

“I’m very happy. I’m trying to make this the best for me, because I love what I do. I don’t want to be or feel miserable, although it’s not something to be ashamed of. I love what I do. I can only thank because all of this is one of the most beautiful experiences I have had. ”