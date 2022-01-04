Ben Affleck reacts to Snoop Dogg’s hilarious mispronunciation of his name

Ben Affleck laughed at Snoop Dogg’s funny mispronunciation of his name.

The rapper left viewers laughing when he announced Affleck as a Golden Globe nominee last month.

Affleck earned a nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. The Tender Bar from last year.

Snoop Dogg, however, hesitated a bit when pronouncing the actor’s name during the live broadcast.

“Ben A-ffleck,” said the rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. He recognized his mistake instantly and corrected himself.

“Ben Affleck. Excuse me, ”he said to himself as he laughed. “Sorry Ben.”

The actor reacted to what happened during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After being shown a clip of the mispronunciation, he told host Kelly Clarkson: “That was good, yeah. Yes, he was a bit wrong in the tonic ”.

The star of Gone girl It remained that when he was a child he used to think that his last name was “very ugly”.

He recalled: “When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, back in the days when people would call you for a magazine subscription or something and say, ‘A, F for frank, F for frank …’

“And every time I thought, ‘Why do they always do that?’ And I realized when I started checking the mail that we received and there would always be names like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Asslick ‘. I was like, ‘Oh, now I understand!’ You would hate to be misinterpreted that way. “

Affleck stars The Tender Bar with Tye Sheridan and the actress from American horror story Lily Rabe. The film is directed by George Clooney.

You can read the three star review of The Independent from The Tender Bar here.