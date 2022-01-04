Ben Affleck didn’t shoot scenes with Michael Keaton

The DC’s Extended Universe is slowly taking shape again, after Zack Snyder’s original plans, they will not finish prospering after the polarizing batman v superman reception and the departure of the director of the Justice League, which ended up having Joss Whedon with very disappointing results for Warner.

Although the original plan changed, various actors such as Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Erza Miller followed in their roles for their individual films, being in charge of giving life to Barry Allen, who will release his next film in 2022: The Flash, a film that aspires to be one of the most ambitious of the genre by freely adapting one of the most important arcs in the history of DC: Flashpoint.

And one of the most striking points of The Flash, is the return of beloved Michael Keaton as Batman, when apparently, Barry travels to his universe. In addition to bringing Burton’s version, it is confirmed that Ben Affleck, who has been Bruce Wayne since 2016, will return to give life once again to his version of the vigilante of Gotham, so the theories and speculations of meeting face to face in the cinema they did not wait.

Although it seems that expectations could not be fulfilled, at least so Ben Affleck suggests, who in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, He commented that he never shot scenes with Keaton, He also said he did not know anything about the George Clooney’s involvement, Well, there were some rumors that we would also see him as Batman.

“I mean, is it possible … George can be very secretive … I don’t think he’s in The Flash, but I mean, I didn’t even see Michael Keaton on the set of The Flash, I didn’t share scenes with him, so maybeBen commented.

Ben’s statements are somewhat bitter, Well, on the one hand, it leaves open the possibility of the appearance of Clooney, despite the fact that he is not a very beloved Batman and on the other, confirm that there was never a direct interaction of the two confirmed Batman in the film, something that is possibly a disappointment to many.

Despite what Ben said, there is a possibility that he is lying so as not to reveal the surprise or that they have not even shared a scene but somehow, in post-production they will bring both Keaton and Affleck face-to-face.

Axel Amézquita is an editor at IGN Latin America, a comiquero by birth, with a taste for cinema, photography, video games and great stories. You can follow him on social networks like @AxxRess