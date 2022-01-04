Batman, Thor and Doctor Strange, among the superheroes returning in 2022

pamplona – Superhero cinema continues to fill theaters around the world. The formula does not show signs of exhaustion as shown by the numbers at the box office of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has grossed more than $ 1 billion worldwide and has become Sony Pictures’ highest grossing film of all time. Characters with superpowers continue to be a gold mine therefore for the big producers and this is demonstrated by the good handful of titles that will come to us in the coming months.

Morbius January 28 With more than a year late, the film will be released starring Jared Leto, who plays Michael Morbius, enemy, but also sometimes ally, of Spider-Man. Leto returns to the superhero subgenre after his portrayal of the Joker in Suicide squad (2016). Under the direction of Chilean-born Swede Daniel Espinosa, Morbius centers on a scientist who suffers from a blood disease but whose attempts to heal himself ultimately turn him into a vampire of sorts. The cast is completed by Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Adria Arjona.

The Batman. March 4. The choice of Robert Pattison as the new Batman / Bruce Wayne caused rivers of ink to flow, almost as many as when Ben Affleck stepped into the shoes of the dark knight in the saga of The Justice League. Protect yourself from being one more twist to the tormented Gotham hero that Christopher Nolan drew so well in his trilogy with Christian Bale. We will see Catwoman again, this time played by Zöe Kravitz, and the supervillains Enigma (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. May 6th. Sam Raimi returns to the Marvel world 15 years after Spider-man 3. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to try to bring order to the chaos caused in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Along with the master of the mystical arts we will see Mordo (Chiwetel Eijiofor), Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the superheroine América Chávez (Xóchitl Gómez). The Multiverse promises to continue giving game for a long time.

DC League of Super Pets. May 20th. The scriptwriters of Break up ralph, Jared Stern and Sam Levine, direct this animation film that is a new version of The leagueof Justice starring superhero pets. Former American wrestling star Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Marc Maron lend their voices to these super-powered animals, of course.

Thor: Love and Thunder. July 8. The God of Thunder returns in what is now his fourth solo adventure. New Zealander Taika Waititi directs after the good results of Ragnarok and with an Oscar under his arm, the one he achieved for the script of Jojo Rabbit. Along with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) we will see Zeus (Russell Crowe) and Gorr, the butcher of the gods, played by Christian Bale. Also returning are Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

BlacK Adam. July 29. The Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra makes his debut in the world of superheroes in this film starring, once again, Dwayne Johnson, who transforms himself into the powerful Black Adam, one of Captain Marvel’s arch-enemies. Supposes an expansion of the universe Shazam !.

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse. October 7. The sequel to SPider-Man: A New Universe continues the story of Miles Morales and maintains the aesthetics and philosophy of his predecessor, with some psychedelic touch and the return of Spider-Gwen.

The Flash. November 4th. Finally The Flash you will have your own movie. Argentine Andy Muschietti abandons terror, which gave him such good results in Mama or the two parts of It, to adapt the Flashpoint comic. The DC hero, played by Ezra Miller, travels back in time to save the life of his mother, who is none other than Maribel Verdú. We will also see Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck with their respective versions of Batman.

Panther: Wakanda Forever. November 11th. The tragic passing of Chadwick Bosseman in August 2020 truncated plans to roll out this sequel to the African hero. Little is known about this sequel beyond that it is directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom. December 16th. It will be the last premiere of the subgenre of the year. Jason Momoa repeats as Aquaman, half human, half Atlantean, under the direction of James Wan. Return Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard as heroine Mera and Yahya Abdul Mateen II as the deadly villain Black Manta.