As of this Tuesday, classic BlackBerry phones will stop working

From this one Tuesday January 4, BlackBerry will mark the end of an entire era, as this company will discontinue service in its smart phones classics, that is, those that do not have an Android operating system.

This was released as a reminder on December 22, 2021, because originally in 2020 they had indicated that their classic phones they would stop working; however, this had been postponed since 2017, according to a company statement.

It may interest you: Failure in WhatsApp allows you to infect phones with spyware

This is because BlackBerry focuses on providing smart security software and services to businesses and governments around the world since 2016 and no longer makes mobile devices; however, they did not interrupt the service on their phones as an expression of appreciation to their loyal partners and customers.

What BlackBerry models will stop working?

According to the statement published in 2021, BlackBerry phones with the operating systems 7.1, 10, PlayBook OS 2.1, or older ones will stop working reliably.

This is because these devices will be unable to receive updates, for this reason “they are not expected to work reliably, even for data, phone calls, SMS and 911 functionality,” they said in the statement.

In addition to this, BlackBerry also explained that Applications BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, and BlackBerry Blend will work on a limited basis; however, they clarified that “BlackBerry Android devices will not be affected.”

Sorting out the basement and came across some of these pcs of cellular / computer history. #BlackBerry closes a chapter but boy, did I ever enjoy those keys and that scroll wheel in the early 2000s… Magical pic.twitter.com/eljCuw9gkA – Kulbir_Colin_Singh_Dhillon (@colindhillon) January 4, 2022

BlackBerry It was preferred by famous executives and politicians for a long time, as even in 2009, the Canadian company’s smartphones comprised 20% of the market.

However, touchscreens Without a physical keyboard with the Android operating system, they began to conquer the market, so in 2013 BlackBerry changed its name to RIM and tried to launch its products; However, after failing, it became a software company and stopped producing phones, according to EFE.

Tomorrow will be the end of an entire era of smartphones, for this reason the Canadian company thanked the “many clients and partners” it has had throughout its history.