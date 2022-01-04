Ariana Grande pays tribute to Britney Spears by recreating her look (PHOTO)

American singer and actress Ariana Grande, paid a tribute to the interpreter Britney Spears, recreating her look on the reality show ‘The Voice’.

When it comes to style, Ariana Grande is always the most original; this time was no exception.

During the ’90s-themed week on the show, Ariana Grande wowed once again.

This time, the 26-year-old interpreter wore one of the ‘outfits’ that Britney Spears wore on her ‘Baby One More Time’ tour in 1999.

Ariana Grande wore a pink top and the iconic white pants that Britney Spears wore in the late nineties.

However, Ariana Grande did not leave the style that characterizes her.

She used the iconic blouse in a lighter shade and printed her essence for the look she wore on the show she’s a coach for.

Undoubtedly, Ariana Grande She is a great admirer of Britney Spears, as it is not the first time she has paid tribute to her.

Let’s remember that in November of last year, Ariana Grande performed a snippet of ‘Oop! … I Did It Again’, during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’.

So far, Britney Spears has not commented on the Ariana Grande act on The Voice.

Ariana Grande (Instagram / @ arianagrande)

However, it is known that they know each other and Ariana Grande is a fan of Britney Spears.

Ariana Grande not only honors Britney Spears, praises Katy Perry song

Ariana Grande has been characterized by supporting the work of her fellow members of the guild, the proof of this is the recent tribute to Britney Spears and a comment on the music of Katy Perry, which she made a couple of months ago.

‘The One That Got Away‘was the topic that Ariana Grande praised during the reality show’ The Voice ‘.

Ariana Grande stated that it is “one of the best pop songs, best written of all time, from one of the best pop albums of all time.”

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande / Instagram)

It should be remembered that ‘The One That Got Away‘is part of the 2010 album’ Teenage Dream ‘, which also includes hits like’ Last Friday Night ‘and’ California Gurls’.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande continues to delight with her style and talent, in the famous reality show, in which every week she surprises with original outfits.