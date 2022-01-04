Apple TV + overtakes Netflix and gets Brad Pitt’s new F1 racing movie

Apple’s second partnership with Brad Pitt brings us a Formula 1 racing movie.

Looks like we’ll have a new movie on Apple TV + soon, starring none other than Brad Pitt and focused on the atmosphere of Formula 1 racing. As reported Deadline, Apple is about to close a deal ahead of other major players in the industry like Netflix.

The new racing film starring Brad Pitt is coming to Apple TV +, although at the moment it is not clear if Formula 1 will officially participate in the project. Of course, it seems that the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will participate in some way.

Brad Pitt’s second movie on Apple TV +

According to the report, Apple could pay $ 130 million for the film to air exclusively on Apple TV +. It looks like Brad Pitt will have a mentor role, it will be a retired racer who decides to train a younger rider to victory. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming Top Gun movie.

Apple is in exclusive negotiations and will close the first big movie acquisition of the new year. A highly competitive race to acquire an untitled launch package that will see Brad Pitt play a retired driver role to mentor a younger driver.

This is Apple’s second association with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star is already tied to another big-budget Apple TV + feature film in which he will star alongside George Clooney, and that could be shot throughout this year.

Apple continues to acquire quality content for its platform. A few weeks ago he partnered with Martin Scorsese for the film “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo Dicaprio. And it is not the only renowned association of the company, which in 2022 could have many important premieres.

