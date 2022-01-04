Apple Silicon transition ends in 2022 with 3 new Macs

Three new Macs will be the end of the Apple Silicon transition.

The biggest transition Apple has gone through in recent years It would be about to end in 2022 with the launch of three major computers.

Apple Silicon is the most recent project that Apple has been working on. Entering the processor manufacturing industry has given the company the freedom to use their technology to improve their computers.

Apple Silicon 2022

The new computers that have Apple chips have had not only a great advance in the power of use and performance that is remarkable, also have been praised by experts and analysts who have applauded this process as a great change. So leaving Intel and using its chips has been a drastic move, but a very positive one.

Now this could all end with a series of new Macs to be announced at WWDC 22. The expert and highly successful leaker Mark Gurman has said that the transition from Intel chips to Apple chips will end this year with the launch of a new Mac Pro, a more powerful Mac mini and a large-screen iMac Pro.

“The company has a bevy of new professional Macs in the works based on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are already inside the MacBook Pro. That includes a smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini and a big-screen iMac Pro. I would expect Apple to finish its transition to its own silicon from Intel chips as early as June at WWDC 2022.

These releases would last until the second half of the year, so other Macs could arrive during the first semester to buy time and ensure that all Macs are at the level of quality necessary to complete the transition. According to this information, among these first Mac 2022 could be found that possible last Mac with an Intel chip that has been rumored a few days ago.

Gurman has also said that the arrival of the new M2 chip does not necessarily have to mean a high performance improvement, but rather be a leap in stability and efficiency as happens every year with the iPhone.

