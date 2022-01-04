Apple seizes the racing film that reunites Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer

A month ago THR announced that actor Brad Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski, screenwriter Ehren Kruger, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and driver Lewis Hamilton would team up on a movie set in the world of car racing.

A “cinematic package” that had piqued the interest of all of Hollywood (and surrounding areas), starting a fierce race against time for distribution: From major studios such as Paramount, MGM, Sony, Warner Bros. and Universal to streaming services like Amazon, Apple or Netflix through Disney itself, which very rarely participates in these types of auctions.

Well, now Deadline anticipates that Apple has imposed itself on everyone else and is about to close its worldwide distribution, in an agreement that the aforementioned media sets at a figure of between 130 and 140 million dollars.

This is the second project starring Brad Pitt whose distribution has been Apple in recent months: The other is the future thriller that will reunite Pitt with a George Clooney with whom he already worked on ‘Ocean’s Eleven (Make a game)‘, as well as the two sequels to this one,’Ocean’s Twelve‘ Y ‘Ocean’s thirteen‘, and in the film by the Coen brothers’Burn after reading‘, where they only shared the scene for a brief period of time. Additionally, Pitt made a cameo appearance in ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind‘, the first film directed by Clooney, back in 2002.

Jon Watts (‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’) directing this thriller that he has also written about two lonely “problem solvers” in the style of Mr. Lobo from ‘Pulp fiction‘who are assigned the same job.

Both projects, which Apple has promised to premiere in a significant number of movie theaters in at least the United States, join a list of upcoming releases that confirm the company’s determination to gain a foothold in the world of streaming. At the imminent premiere of ‘Macbeth’ Joel Coen starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand on January 14, 2022 will premiere at least three other major productions of more than 100 million dollars called to give a lot to talk about: ‘Emancipation’by Antoine Fuqua and with Will Smith; Killers of the Flower Moonby Martin Scorsese and with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons; Y ‘Argylle’by Matthew Vaughn and with Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson and singer Dua Lipa.

In addition, under the Apple Original Films label, other no less promising titles will also be released, such as ‘Sharper’ by Benjamin Caron and with Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and Justice Smith; ‘The Sky is Everywhere’by Josephine Decker and with Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; or animation movies ‘Luck’ (from Peggy Holmes) and ‘Spellbound’ (from Vicky Jenson).