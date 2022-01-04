Apple reaches 3 trillion dollars in the stock market

Photo: AFP

Manzana crossed the symbolic threshold of $ 3 trillion in capitalization in the stock market, becoming in the first company to reach this milestone.

The raid lasted just a few seconds and then the title lost some ground. Around 19:10 GMT, the action it was up 2.60% again at $ 182.19 and at that time weighed $ 2.988 trillion.

Microsoft is the only other company in the world with a market value of more than 2 trillion dollars

At the beginning of August 2018, AAPL, as the title of Manzana listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, became the first company to pass the trillion dollar mark, 38 years after its Initial Public Offering (IPO). It only took two years to cross 2 trillion and then 16 months to exceed 3 trillion.

But nevertheless, Apple disappointed analysts with the results of its fourth quarter of the fiscal year, published at the end of October.

The shortage of silicone, an essential component in microchip manufacturing, and coronavirus-linked restrictions at the group’s subcontractor factories in Southeast Asia, have cost the group Manzana about $ 6 billion in sales.

Presenting these results, CEO Tim Cook explained that he expected the impact to be at least as significant in the next quarter, which encompasses the year-end holidays.

Despite these difficulties, the firm still expected to achieve record turnover during the October-December quarter, the first of its 2021/22 fiscal year.

Apple’s flagship product: the iPhone

Some 45 years after its founding around the idea of ​​the consumer microcomputer, Manzana is a company driven by iPhone sales.

Its flagship product, launched in 2007, generated sales of about $ 191.9 billion during its 2020/21 fiscal year (October through September), a record by far.