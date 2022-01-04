Apple is the world’s first $ 3 trillion company

Learn about the exorbitant amount of money Apple is worth 0:57

(CNN Business) – Apple reached another important milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $ 3 trillion on Monday; It is the first publicly traded company that is so highly valued.

The company’s shares briefly rose about 3% to a new all-time high of US $ 182.88, surpassing the US $ 182.85 per share it needed to be worth US $ 3 trillion. Later, stocks fell back from that level.

Apple’s market value first crossed the $ 1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and surpassed $ 2 trillion in August 2020.

Apple sales

Shares of the tech giant rose nearly 35% in 2021. The company has benefited from growing demand for its new iPhone 13 and older models, as well as subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV +, iCloud and its popular App Store.

Sales rose nearly 30% to more than $ 83 billion in Apple’s fall quarter, which ended in September. The company also has a $ 191 billion cash fortune.

But before long, Apple may have a company in the $ 3 trillion club. Microsoft is now worth around $ 2.5 trillion and the market value of Google’s owner Alphabet is around $ 2 trillion.

Still giant, but further behind, is Amazon, which has a market capitalization of $ 1.7 trillion, and Elon Musk’s Tesla, worth about $ 1.2 trillion.