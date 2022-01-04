Apple becomes the first company to be worth US $ 3 trillion (more than the GDP of the 3 main economies of Latin America)

Drafting

Image source, Reuters Caption, Tim Cook received 5 million shares of the company and sold a portion for $ 750 million.

Apple got off to a strong start in 2021.

The American tech giant became the first company to achieve a stock market valuation of $ 3 trillion.

The figure exceeds the joint GDP of the largest economies in Latin America.

According to the figures published by the World Bank, the sum of goods and services produced in Brazil in 2020 was US $ 1.43 trillion, Mexico’s is US $ 1.08 million Following for Argentina with US $ 388,000 million.

The sum of these 3 GDPs amounts to approximately US $ 2.89 trillion, an amount less than the value of Apple on the stock market.

And is that the price of the shares of the firm has increased by around 5,800% since the co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007.

The company reached the milestone during Monday’s trading session on the New York Stock Exchange, although the price ended the day falling slightly until leaving the value in the stock market at US $ 2.99 trillion.

Winner in the pandemic

Experts consider that Apple has been one of the great winners of the pandemic, as lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus led users to increase spending on devices.

“Reaching $ 3 trillion is another historic moment for Appleas the company continues to prove the skeptics wrong, “said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush.

Apple’s stock valuation took just over 16 months to go from $ 2 trillion to $ 3 trillionas the world’s largest tech companies saw demand skyrocket as people became more dependent on smartphones, tablets, and laptops during lockdowns.

The company became the first company to achieve a market valuation of $ 1 trillion in August 2018.

The iPhone generally accounts for about half of the company’s sales, which is also known for its iPad tablets and Mac computers.

But little by little the software division – which is sold through the Apple store – storage space through iCloud and services such as its music, television and fitness subscription platforms, have been gaining weight within the business.

“The lynchpin of Apple’s valuation continues to be its services business, which we believe is worth $ 1.5 trillion,” Ives said.

Last August, the Apple CEO Tim Cook, He received more than five million shares of the company, upon serving ten years in office.

Image source, Alan Dejecacion / Getty Images Caption, Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, introduced iTunes as a “revolution” in 2001, when CDs reigned.

A company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Cook sold most of those shares with a value that exceeded $ 750 million.

That payment was included in the deal he made when he replaced co-founder Steve Jobs.

The bonus depended on how well they had been played Apple shares compared to other firms on the S&P 500 stock index.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and his business partners Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

The company made its debut on the stock market in 1980 with a market valuation of $ 1.8 billion.

In November, the original Apple computer built by Wozniak and Jobs sold for $ 400,000 at auction in the United States.