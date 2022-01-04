Apple becomes the first company to be worth US $ 3 trillion (more than the GDP of the 3 main economies of Latin America)

Apple got off to a strong start in 2021.

The American tech giant became the first company to achieve a stock market valuation of $ 3 trillion.

The figure exceeds the joint GDP of the largest economies in Latin America.

According to the figures published by the World Bank, the sum of goods and services produced in Brazil in 2020 was US $ 1.43 trillion, Mexico’s is US $ 1.08 million Following for Argentina with US $ 388,000 million.

