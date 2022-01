Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, famous for her work in productions such as Lady’s Gambit, shared an emotional message after returning to Argentina, where she lived until she was six years old.

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy, famous for roles as Beth on the series Lady’s gambit and Emma Woodhouse in the movie Emma, among others, shared an emotional message on their social networks after traveling to Argentina.

“This photo was taken five minutes after arriving in Buenos Aires for the first time in three years,” the interpreter began by pointing to the postcard uploaded to her Instagram account.

“I couldn’t stop crying with emotion. Hopefully this year is one that allows us to unite with the people and places we love so much, “he added.

“A big kiss and happy new year to all … take care,” he concluded in the publication, which already has more than 1,800,000 “likes.”

It should be noted that the actress, who was born in Miami, United States, lived up to six years in the Argentine capital. Later, she and her family moved to London, England.

Recall that Taylor-Joy will be in charge of providing her voice for Peach in the next Mario Bros movie, which is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt will play Mario while Charlie Day will have the challenge of impersonating Luigi.