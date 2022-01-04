Antonio Brown debuts song after being cut from Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial figures in NFL history. He has the talent to be one of the best receivers in the league and possibly in history, although that will be debatable. But no one can deny that we are talking about a more than special talent.

Many have been his catches that have left us with our mouths open and was one of the receivers Tom Brady relied on to win the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. But, in addition to epic moments on the grid, his follies have also given the note.

Multiple fights with coaches and managers, other times in which he has caught blows with opponents in practice games, including He even falsified his vaccination against COVID-19. There are really many scandals that Antonio Brown has had as an active player in the NFL.

One more line to the tiger! Antonio Brown is expelled from Buccaneers training

But, what happened this weekend during matchday 17 of the NFL was sheer madness. Antonio Brown left the Buccaneers game, almost in the middle of the game. Took off the equipment (the shoulders), He threw them on the bench and was celebrating while he was not wearing a shirt.

The thing did not end there, he was seen outside the stadium asking for an Uber to take him to the airport and he did his thing with the driver of the car. Antonio Brown was having a totally separate party from which we all lived in the same period of time.

A song by Antonio Brown was released today

Neither Quentin Tarantino nor JJ Abrahams would be able to capture such an eccentric script as that of Antonio Brown’s life, with its ups and downs. Because he’s done everything while he had his NFL career, because by the way, was cut from the Buccaneers.

After the storm, calm comes … but not for Antonio Brown, who seems to like to be a topic of conversation. This Monday, January 3 and after stealing the show at Buccaneers vs Jets, he decided it was a good time to premiere his new song.

But that foray into music is nothing new for AB, having had a somewhat intermittent career as a rapper. “Pit Not the Palace” is the name of the new song by Antonio Brown and lasts just under two minutes.

The lyrics of the song are a bit confusing, only AB will know what it really means, but we can find phrases like: “TYou’ve got three little kids, and God just gave you another soul, man. You’ve been out of the game for over a year, you got big numbers. But you know that the greatest number is loving those four little children, who admire you more than anyone else. Keep playing, keep working, but keep being loved, and love those who love you. “

LISTEN HERE TO ANTONIO BROWN’S SONG