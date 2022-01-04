Angelina Jolie’s aesthetic sobriety and her influence on Shiloh

We had been talking about Angelina Jolie for years as a philanthropic icon or as one of the protagonists of various scandals related to her divorce with Brad Pitt, but her figure as a fashionista reference seemed destined to be forgotten … Until the actress was immersed in the promotional tour of his latest film, ‘Eternals’, for which he has relied on the experience of acclaimed stylist Jason Bolden to show off a style that had not attracted media attention for a long time. The celebrity stylist like Alicia Keys has respected the avant-garde classicism of Jolie and has put into practice some style maxims designed to triumph on the red carpet without resorting to excessively daring designs, among which even some pieces of such marked minimalism that they could only work without awakening yawns stand out. in Angelina Jolie. Discover the keys to the wardrobe with which the actress claims her place in fashion.

Her last appearance took place at the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival, where she opted for a ‘custom made’ dress from Atelier Versace made of metal. This design includes a draped corset that shows that the Adele effect has definitely made the corset the garment of the season.

Angelina Jolie. (Getty)

Olivier rousteing he boasted in his personal profile of having dressed Angelina Jolie, who is one of his favorite actresses. Jolie wore a simple strapless dress from Balmain that she combined with vintage jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Angelina Jolie. (Getty)

His most minimalist look has been formed by an asymmetrical cape silhouette design from the archive of Ralph Lauren, one of those treasures that can only be accessed when a stylist with the necessary contacts is used, as is the case of Jason Bolden.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie. (Getty)

There is no doubt that the actress is wonderfully roasted by creations, as evidenced by this high-neck dress from Harith Hashim.

Outside the red carpet, Angelina continues to bet on a feminine style that is not shrill, as we could also see during the last days in one of her visits to the Capitol, when she opted for a white high-waisted flared skirt combined with a sleeveless top and a Dior bag away from the ‘logomaniacs’ and ‘atrapalikes’ designs that currently abound on the networks and in the wardrobes of famous women and influencers.

Although she’s relying on Jason Bolden’s know-how and schedule to pose on the red carpet, she’s not one of the celebs to call on her head stylist to fill her schedule with dreamy looks. She wants to differentiate her promotional events from those in which she is committed to her humanitarian actions, and proof of this is that to present the book ‘Know your rights’, who has written with Geraldine Van Bueren, wears a very simple oversize sweater that leaves her shoulder exposed.

In his wardrobe, his usual ones are the one-color ballerinas, the trench coats with an impeccable pattern but oblivious to the trends of the moment and the nude and earth colors. The red carpet is where you bet on fantasy, but always from a relaxed perspective that lets the celebs of the new generations choose the most surprising and fashionista designs. Considering that you want your children to opt for sustainability and your wardrobe designs, perhaps that is why you want more timeless models that are able to function in the future fashionista of your family.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt. (Getty)

It is common in the world of celebrities that the children of celebrities resort to looks radically opposite to those of their famous parents as an act of rebellion, but Shiloh has taken her mother as a reference when it comes to shaping her wardrobe. Angelina Jolie strives for her family to commit to sustainability, and that is why last week we saw Zahara wearing the same Elie Saab haute couture dress that her mother walked the red carpet during the awards 2014 Oscars. “My children wear vintage clothes and Zahara wears my Oscars dress. We wanted to bet on vintage designs and give my clothes from the past a second use ”, the actress explained to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ then.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. (Getty)

What we did not see at that time is that Shiloh’s dress was also from Angelina’s closet, as it wore that design of Gabriela hearst last July in France. Shiloh pairs it with simple ballerinas reminiscent of her mother’s minimalist style. Her latest look consists of a ‘little black dress’ that she accessorizes with trainers with animal print, an outfit that reflects her relaxed, daring style and with clear Jolie brushstrokes.