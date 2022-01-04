Andrés Lillini, with a puzzle to assemble the Pumas line-up

The Argentine strategist works at forced marches to put together the best possible eleven for the feline presentation at the Clausura 2022

With the casualties of Juan Ignacio Dinenno (suspension) and Erik Lira (transfer to Cruz Azul), Pumas will start the tournament this Sunday at home against Toluca.

The university defensive apparatus would not undergo changes as all the elements were available with Alfredo Talavera in goal, Alan Mozo and Efraín Velarde as full-backs and Arturo Ortiz and Nicolás Freiré in the center.

Pumas will debut against Toluca on the first day. @PumasMX

From the midfield the puzzle begins to Andres Lillini who likes to play 4-4-2 to generate heads up in the center of the attack, he will no longer permanently have Lira, strut in the middle sector and for the first game it will be absent Dinenno, its axis of attack.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

The options to accompany Leonel Lopez in contention they would be between Higor Meritao, Marco or Amaury García or even the newcomer Juan José Miguel. On the sides, Favio Álvarez and Omar Islas are emerging as the most viable options, to point out Diogo de Oliveira Y Washington Corozo.

Except for the arrivals of Islas and Miguel, Pumas It has no other recruitment contemplated and will be faithful to the policy of projecting its basic forces players.