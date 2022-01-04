Ana Guerra, protagonist for this promise she makes to the New Year

Ana Guerra has set a goal for 2022 after taking stock of these two years. The artist is clear that she is going to invest her time and effort in the new projects that await her in the coming months.

The Canarian singer wanted to make her wish for the new year public in an Instagram post, with an informal photograph of one of his last sessions. Ana Guerra wears a beautiful fuchsia dress and shows a spectacular smile, the artist starts the year happier than ever.

“Welcome to our lives, 2022. Some people expect a lot from you, I have decided that I am going to let myself go and I will be surprised with everything you offer me”, the artist wrote with resignation given the events of these two years with the pandemic.

However, both personally and professionally, the artist has no complaints. Ana Guerra hopes that we can return to normality, taking into account the latest events regarding the coronavirus. “I promise you that I will give the best version of myself in every moment. Welcome to our lives, 2022 ”, concluded the canary.

Recently, The singer has commented through Twitter that she is thinking of changing her hairstyle or not. Ana Guerra wants to cut her hair in the “pixie” style, a very short mane that could be seen years ago with Anne Hathaway.

«Suddenly I feel like changing my look, but maybe it will pass me, Opinions please! Does anyone know how to make a montage with a photo of me and cut it for me?», Has asked to know how her face would look in such a short hairstyle. In no time all the montages have become a joke.