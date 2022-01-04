American Idol: Katy Perry couldn’t hold back tears at a contestant’s testimony

The most famous singing reality show in America moves many emotions in each of its broadcasts, as the participants are artists with many dreams and moving stories to share with the world. Katy Perry, one of the program’s judges and coach, couldn’t hold back her tears.

Music brings many sensibilities to the surface, and it was demonstrated on “American Idol.” Tears appeared right after Katy Perry, one of the greatest contemporary pop artists, will be thrilled to see a prerecorded video of a participant speaking.

This is Cecil Ray, a 20-year-old from Cameron, Texas. He has a great talent, and a lot of emotion to convey what he feels through music and singing. However, what most touched the hearts of the jurors of “American Idol”, Especially the interpreter of“ Firework ”, it was not her voice but her feeling when talking about her daughter.

When this young Cecil Ray explained why it was important for him to be in the competition, he said that he only wanted to keep his daughter Amelia Jade after a lifetime of fighting. “I have a lot at stake in this,” said the young father between sobs. “I definitely want to show my daughter that dreams will never be too far to haunt.”

These words were what brought tears of emotion to Perry, probably because she was the mother of Daisy Dove a short time ago. This young man to the delight of many viewers of the program was able to enter the Top 24 of “American Idol”.



